Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old on Knotty Elm Loop.
Police said Barry Robert Smith, 32, was arrested in Greensboro and charged with first degree burglary and first degree murder.
Jeramy Thomas was shot and killed on Aug.3 along the 1300 block of Knotty Elm Loop.
Smith is currently in the Guilford County Jail without bond and will be transferred to the Cumberland County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
