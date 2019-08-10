murder

Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville murder

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fayetteville man has been charged in the shooting death of a 29-year-old on Knotty Elm Loop.

Police said Barry Robert Smith, 32, was arrested in Greensboro and charged with first degree burglary and first degree murder.

Jeramy Thomas was shot and killed on Aug.3 along the 1300 block of Knotty Elm Loop.

RELATED: Police investigating after man shot, killed in Fayetteville

Smith is currently in the Guilford County Jail without bond and will be transferred to the Cumberland County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Littlejohn at (910) 818-3468 with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 818-2543 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fayettevillegreensboromurdershootingfayetteville news
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MURDER
Two charged in 2016 Durham murder
$52K reward offered for TN inmate who escaped on tractor
Mother charged in son's sippy cup death sentenced to prison
Adoptive mother of Erica Parsons pleads guilty to murder
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Durham Fire Dept. releases findings in report on deadly gas explosion
Warning for pet owners: 3 dogs die after a swim in algae-filled NC pond
Family fears for life of missing Fayetteville man
Two charged in 2016 Durham murder
Racist letter threatening new Siler City soul food shop brings more customers
Dump truck, car, involved in 'bad accident' on NC 54 in Orange County
Buying pot online? Risks go beyond breaking the law
Show More
Durham Pool shuts down, swimming rationed over lifeguard shortage
NC lawmakers renew calls for stronger hate crime legislation
Suspicious man seen with possible gun at Durham Co. work site
Customer with concealed gun kills gas station robbery suspect
Dad desperate to find daughter after boyfriend raps about killing
More TOP STORIES News