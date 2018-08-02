Man arrested in Lee County marijuana bust

Trafficking marijuana by manufacturing



Trafficking marijuana by possession



Possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana



Felony maintaining a dwelling place



Maintaining an outbuilding for the manufacturing, storage, use, and sale of an illegal controlled substance



Misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia

Lee County deputies executed a search warrant on Wednesday, which resulted in a large marijuana bust and an arrest, officials said.The arrest occurred after deputies searched a home on Bradley Road, which belonged to Michael Alan Cheeseman.When officials entered the home, they found a fresh batch of marijuana brownies, as well as a single plant growing in the master bathroom.As officials continued their search into the shed behind the house, they found 13 more plants growing.Cheeseman had allegedly converted the shed into a sophisticated growing facility supplied with air conditioning, state of the art LED grow lamps and a filtration system to eliminate the odor.Cheeseman was taken to the Lee County Sheriff's Office for processing.His bond is set at $200,000.The suspect was charged with the following: