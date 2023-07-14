Man arrested, charged in connection with home invasion in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies say they have a man in custody who is suspected in a home invasion that happened a week ago in Orange County.

The man was arrested and charged Friday in connection to a home invasion that happened on July 7 on Crawford Road east of Hillsborough.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the victim left her home to run a quick errand. When she returned 15 minutes later, she found a masked man wearing all black inside and armed with a gun in her house.

The suspect has been identified as 48-year-old Robert Eugene Maples of Hillsborough.

Deputies said the man took her debit card, demanded her PIN, and drove away with her car. The man was later seen at an ATM withdrawing money from her account and abandoned the victim's car.

Maples is charged with first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony larceny, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony larceny of a motor vehicle, financial card theft, identity theft, obtaining property by false pretenses and communicating threats.

If anyone has any additional information about this case, please call Investigator Nazworth at (919) 245-2960.