Man arrested in connection to multiple reported sexual assaults in Chapel Hill

Friday, March 29, 2024 10:07AM
Chapel Hill police have arrested a man charged with forcibly touching several women in the Meadowmont neighborhood earlier this month.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Chapel Hill police have arrested a man for forcibly touching several women in the Meadowmont neighborhood earlier this month.

Police had been searching for a suspect since March 18th after receiving two reports of women being assaulted on Meadowmont Trail near Sprunt Street.

A third incident was also reported during this investigation.

They arrested 21-year-old Usiel Cabrera Gamoa and charged him with sexual battery and assault on a female.

Gamoa's first court appearance is scheduled for April 15.

