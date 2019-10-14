Man assaulted, seriously injured at Raleigh Luke Bryan concert; Police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was assaulted and seriously injured following the Luke Bryan concert at Coastal Credit Union Music Park.It happened Saturday night in Parking Lot B as traffic exited the venue, police said.Officials said people in three trucks were involved in the incident, leaving a man seriously injured."Somebody was just knocked out in the middle of the parking lot," a 911 caller told dispatchers.She said some people jumped out of a truck and "knocked the guy out."The caller told the dispatcher that people continued fighting after the man was hit.Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or who has information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.