Man named Billy Graham bit officer who tried to arrest him, police say

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man is behind bars after biting a police officer, according to Raleigh Police Department.

Billy Graham, 32, faces charges of assault on an officer, resisting arrest and identity theft.

Investigators said it all happened Thursday night when officers responded to a trespassing call at the Budget Inn off New Bern Avenue.

Officers found Graham and attempted to arrest him. They said Graham fought back, biting one of the officers and injuring his elbow.

The officer used his stun gun and pepper spray to subdue Graham.

Both Graham and the officer were taken to WakeMed to have their injured treated.
