20-year-old man charged in Raleigh shooting that killed 1, injured 2

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot late Friday night in Raleigh.According to a release from Raleigh police, one person, who has been identified as 35-year-old Dana Lee Hopkins, died Saturday morning as a result of their injuries.Police have charged 20-year-old Taelyn Ladarius Jiggets in connection with Hopkins' death.Jiggets has been charged with murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by a felonAround 11:30 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a shooting call in the 3600 block of Capital Boulevard. When they got there, they found Hopkins suffering from a gunshot wound. Hopkins was taken to WakeMed and later died.Two additional gunshot wound victims also showed up at WakeMed in a private car shortly after Hopkins had been transported.The condition of those two victims was not immediately clear.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.