Man charged in stabbing that injured 3 in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) --A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that injured three people Wednesday night in Raleigh.
Officials say 19-year-old Joshua Surles, of Idlewild Avenue, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
It happened Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue near New Bern Avenue.
We’re at Idlewild Ave just off New Bern. Three people were stabbed here just before midnight. You can see all the evidence markers in the middle of the street. Police say a fight led up to the stabbing. All 3 men are in stable condition. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0i8MOJ8LYl— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) February 14, 2019
Police told ABC11 the men were fighting when each was stabbed.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
All three were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries; all are expected to recover.
So far, it's unclear as to whether Surles was one of the three who were taken to the hospital. Please check back for updates.