Man charged in stabbing that injured 3 in Raleigh

Raleigh police are investigating after three men were stabbed in Raleigh.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing that injured three people Wednesday night in Raleigh.

Officials say 19-year-old Joshua Surles, of Idlewild Avenue, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and assault inflicting serious bodily injury.


It happened Wednesday around 11:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Idlewild Avenue near New Bern Avenue.



Police told ABC11 the men were fighting when each was stabbed.

All three were taken to WakeMed with non-life-threatening injuries; all are expected to recover.

So far, it's unclear as to whether Surles was one of the three who were taken to the hospital. Please check back for updates.
