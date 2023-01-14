WATCH LIVE

Man charged after rear-ending Raleigh patrol car, injuring officer helping another driver

Saturday, January 14, 2023 10:11PM
Raleigh officer injured after patrol car rear-ended by driver
Raleigh officer injured while getting out of the way of driver that rear-ended patrol car.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Raleigh Police Department has charged a man in connection with a crash Friday night that left an officer injured.

According to police, the officer was responding to a call about a disabled vehicle on Hammond Road near Rush Street just after 9 p.m. While the officer was outside the patrol car helping the driver, another vehicle driving on Hammond Road rear-ended the patrol car. The officer quickly moved away to avoid being struck but was injured.

The officer was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have charged Reginald Rogene Morgan, 55, with felony serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run, driving while impaired, careless and reckless driving, felony possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

