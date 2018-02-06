Man charged with DWI after deadly I-40 crash in Raleigh

A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said. (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said.

READ MORE: 2 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on I-40 W near Wade Avenue in Raleigh

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, was released from Wake Med Sunday and transported to the Wake County Jail.

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel



According to police, he and three other people were traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 near Wade Avenue and struck a pick-up truck head-on.

Officers said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Ambrocio-Chilel and another person were transported to WakeMed's Trauma Center.

The driver of the of the pickup truck walked away with only scratches, police said.

Ambrocio-Chilel has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.

On February 6, authorities also added a reckless driving charge.
