Man charged with DWI after deadly I-40 crash in Raleigh

Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel

A man is facing multiple charges, including driving while impaired, in connection with a deadly crash on I-40 in Raleigh on January 18, police said.Anibal Raul Ambrocio-Chilel, 27, was released from Wake Med Sunday and transported to the Wake County Jail.According to police, he and three other people were traveling eastbound in the westbound lane of I-40 near Wade Avenue and struck a pick-up truck head-on.Officers said two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Ambrocio-Chilel and another person were transported to WakeMed's Trauma Center.The driver of the of the pickup truck walked away with only scratches, police said.Ambrocio-Chilel has been charged with two counts of felony death by vehicle and one count of driving while impaired.On February 6, authorities also added a reckless driving charge.