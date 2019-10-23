Man charged with DWI after hitting NC Highway Patrol trooper during Vance County traffic stop: Sheriff

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Vance County man has been charged with DWI after allegedly hitting a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper with his vehicle on Tuesday.Justin O'Bryant Venable was charged with felony hit and run, failure to move over with serious injury, DWI with open container and reckless driving endangerment according to the Vance County Sheriff's Office.The trooper, Craig Hundley, is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 1 in Kittrell, officials said.Hundley was hit by Venable, who was driving a 2012 Buick, on U.S. 1 near Sunrock Road just before 8 p.m.NC Highway Patrol said Hundley was outside of his vehicle when another car struck him from behind. Another trooper in the area came to help Hundley, a 12-year veteran with the Highway Patrol."Once again, we are reminded of the dangers our brave men and women face each day while keeping our communities safe", said Colonel Glenn M. McNeill, Jr., commander of the State Highway Patrol. "While I am very thankful for the overwhelming amount of support already received, I encourage everyone to continually uplift Trooper Hundley and his family as he begins the recovery process."The trooper was airlifted to Duke Medical Center with serious injuries. Wednesday morning, there was at least one Highway Patrol cruiser seen at Duke.Venable was taken to the Vance County Jail and has a court appearance on Thursday at 9 a.m.