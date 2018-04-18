CRIME

Man charged with killing pastor's wife also charged in slaying of Vance County business man

Kevin Munn (Credit: Warren County authorities)

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. --
A man arrested in a Warren County home invasion and fire that killed a pastor's wife has been charged with another murder.

On Monday, the Vance County Grand Jury indicted 30-year-old Kevin Munn for breaking and/or entering, felony larceny, first-degree murder, and robbery with a dangerous weapon in the death of Vance County businessman James Ellington Jr.

An investigation is still underway.

Munn is currently in jail on a first-degree murder charge in the death of 76-year-old Nancy Alford, who was killed after her Warren County home was set on fire in March.

Nancy Alford was killed in the fire and her husband, the Rev. John Alford, was severely burned.

