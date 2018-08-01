Man critical after being shot at Fayetteville motel

Fayetteville Police are investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night at a motel.

It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. at the Travel Inn at 321 N. Eastern Blvd.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a motel room suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center in critical condition.

Police said robbery appears to be a motive.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective A. Stevens with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 391-0052 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
