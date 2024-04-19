Man in critical condition after found unresponsive in outdoor pool at Cary fitness center

Cary said the man was found unresponsive after he was last seen snorkeling in the outdoor pool at Lifetime Fitness

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is in critical condition after a snorkeling incident at a fitness center in Cary.

Emergency officials responded to calls about a drowning at the Lifetime Fitness at 1700 Regency Parkway just before 4:30 p.m.

During the investigation, the Cary Police Department said they were told that a man was snorkeling in an outdoor pool in about 4 feet of water and was later found unresponsive. Witnesses then called 911.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No more details have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cary Police Department at (919-469-4012).