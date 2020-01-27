Man fatally shot while going to play basketball at Raleigh community center

The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Worthdale Community Center off Cooper Road.
A woman at the scene said the man who was shot was part of a group of three young men who were going to play basketball.
Police said the victim, Quadir Ford, 22, died as a result of his injuries.
A woman tells @ABC11_WTVD her daughter’s boyfriend’s brother was shot in the parking lot outside the Worthdale Community Center, brother taken to hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MpfruByJvC— Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) January 27, 2020
Bugg Magnet Elementary Center for Design & Computer Sciences, which is very close to where the shooting happened, went on a precautionary lockdown for about 45 minutes.
This is a developing story.