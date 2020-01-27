Man fatally shot while going to play basketball at Raleigh community center

A woman tells @ABC11_WTVD her daughter’s boyfriend’s brother was shot in the parking lot outside the Worthdale Community Center, brother taken to hospital. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MpfruByJvC — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) January 27, 2020

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was fatally shot outside a community center Monday afternoon, according to the Raleigh Police Department.The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. at the parking lot of Worthdale Community Center off Cooper Road.A woman at the scene said the man who was shot was part of a group of three young men who were going to play basketball.Police said the victim, Quadir Ford, 22, died as a result of his injuries.Bugg Magnet Elementary Center for Design & Computer Sciences, which is very close to where the shooting happened, went on a precautionary lockdown for about 45 minutes.This is a developing story.