Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man in Knightdale Saturday night.
Officials say Tyree Temoney, 18, was shot Saturday evening in the area of Bellstone Place and Mailwood Drive.
Temoney was transported in a private vehicle to WakeMed, where he later died.
The Wake County Sheriffs Office is currently talking to a person of interest in the case and they believe the victim and the suspect or suspects knew each other.
