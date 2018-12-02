Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting

Man dies in hospital following Knightdale shooting

KNIGHTDALE, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police are searching for the suspect or suspects who shot and killed a man in Knightdale Saturday night.

Officials say Tyree Temoney, 18, was shot Saturday evening in the area of Bellstone Place and Mailwood Drive.

Temoney was transported in a private vehicle to WakeMed, where he later died.

The Wake County Sheriffs Office is currently talking to a person of interest in the case and they believe the victim and the suspect or suspects knew each other.

