Man dies off Cape Hatteras from rough waters brought on by Hurricane Dorian

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. - (WTVD) -- A Virginia man died off of Cape Hatteras National Seashore in rough waters brought on by Hurricane Dorian.

The News & Observer reports the man was seen struggling in the water before his death on Sunday. As of Monday morning, Dorian is a category 5 hurricane and churning oceans throughout the eastern seaboard.

The 61-year-old man's identity wasn't released. A medical exam will determine the official cause of death.

Hurricane Dorian is crawling across the Bahamas at 1 mph before making an expected turn to the north later Monday. Dorian brought choppy waves to the beaches on Labor Day Weekend and all North Carolina beaches are at a high risk of rip currents this week as the storm draws closer.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Hurricane Dorian hits Bahamas, tracks toward Florida
VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian unleashes catastrophic damage in Bahamas
19-year-old's body found in woods, 18-year-old arrested
5 rescued, over 30 missing after boat erupts in flames off California coast
What it looks like inside the eye of Hurricane Dorian
4 injured in shooting at Rocky Mount Moose Lodge
Raleigh man dies near Myrtle Beach
Show More
South Carolina, Georgia governors order mandatory evacuation of coast
Fayetteville police investigate after person found dead
Robbery turns into shooting in Spring Lake
Fayetteville Walmart low on water as residents prepare for Dorian
17-month-old child among victims wounded in Odessa shooting
More TOP STORIES News