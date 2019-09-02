Man dies off Cape Hatteras from rough waters brought on by Hurricane Dorian

The News & Observer reports the man was seen struggling in the water before his death on Sunday. As of Monday morning, Dorian is a category 5 hurricane and churning oceans throughout the eastern seaboard.
The 61-year-old man's identity wasn't released. A medical exam will determine the official cause of death.
Hurricane Dorian is crawling across the Bahamas at 1 mph before making an expected turn to the north later Monday. Dorian brought choppy waves to the beaches on Labor Day Weekend and all North Carolina beaches are at a high risk of rip currents this week as the storm draws closer.
Do not plan on going in the water if you are headed to the #beach on this #LaborDay. ALL NC beaches under a high risk for #ripcurrents today. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/tb9z2a1lJr— Don Schwenneker (@BigweatherABC11) September 2, 2019