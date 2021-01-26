Man found dead in backyard from Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died from a shooting in Fayetteville early Tuesday morning.

Fayetteville police found a man dead in a backyard in the 1800 block of Slater Avenue just after midnight. The man, whose identity was not given in a release, had several gunshot wounds.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective R. Vernon at (910) 729-2525 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
