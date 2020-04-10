22-year-old man found dead in car after crash in Clayton was stabbed, police say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton Police say a 22-year-old man found dead in a Thursday night car crash in Clayton was stabbed.

Authorities identified the victim as Dustin Haywood Rogister, 22, of Clayton. He would have turned 23 on Saturday.

According to the Town of Clayton, Rogister's car crashed into a power pole near Shotwell Road and Cameron Way just before 8 p.m. Duke Energy managed to quickly shut off the power after the car split the pole in half and brought down live powerlines.

When working to retrieve him, Clayton Fire and emergency responders learned had died from a stab wound to the chest -- an injury inconsistent with the accident.


Police did not provide information on a suspect at this time but authorities believe Rogister knew who killed him.

Anyone who saw Rogister's car Thursday night around 7:50 at the La Cocina restaurant parking lot along Shotwell Road is asked to call 911 or contact the Clayton Police Department.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
claytonjohnston countycar crashhomicide investigationpower polesjohnston county news
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Patient dies at Orange Co. care facility
'Stressful,' 'crazy,' 'difficult': Hear from doctors, nurses
Why paying taxes after April 15 may cost you more
Money available for NC college students hurt by COVID-19
More Fort Bragg troops deploy to COVID-19 hot spot
Raleigh, Durham charities sending meals from restaurants to hospitals
NC 7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
Show More
Apple, Google to harness phones for virus infection tracking
Nearly 1 in 5 Raleigh-area tenants missed their April rent
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST
Storms could move in on Easter Sunday
Durham high school student starts feeding program
More TOP STORIES News