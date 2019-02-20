Seaga Gillard found guilty in Wake County double murder case

A jury found Seaga Gillard guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in a Wake County double murder case.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
The jury deliberated for less than 24 hours before they decided on the verdict.

The jurors now move on to the death penalty phase of the trial.

This could become the first time in more than a decade that Wake County prosecutors are successful in getting a jury to agree to the death penalty.

Gillard was charged, along with Xavier Hill, with first-degree murder in the deaths of April Lynn Holland, who was pregnant, and Dwayne Garvey.


Police said the pair was gunned down in a room at the Best Value Inn in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley in December 2016.

The crime was caught on a surveillance camera.

On Feb. 11, Prosecutor David Saacks told jurors Holland was a prostitute and was at the hotel turning tricks. He said Garvey was her partner in selling sex.

The defense argued that the surveillance video was blurry and the jurors couldn't be sure Gillard was the person in the video. They also argued that the people shown in the video that day didn't intend on killing anyone.

"At the end of the day, it was chaotic, it was random, I submit it was tragic, but it was not first-degree murder," Gillard's attorney Edd Roberts said.

The prosecutors, on the other hand, told the jurors, "to tell you it wasn't him insults your intelligence."

"What I have to show to you is that at some point in the second, the millisecond before he pulls that trigger he thought about it, he intended it and he followed through with it. That's what I have to prove," Prosecutor Katy Pomeroy said.

The Center for Death Penalty Litigation has criticized Wake County for continuing to seek the death penalty even though juries in the county repeatedly reject it.
