Man injured in drive-by shooting in Durham, police say

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening on Chautauqua Avenue.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening on Chautauqua Avenue.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening on Chautauqua Avenue.

One person was injured in a shooting Thursday evening on Chautauqua Avenue.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting Thursday evening in Durham.

Durham police officers responded to calls about a shooting in the 2200 block of Chautauqua Avenue just after 9 p.m. The Durham Police Department said a man was walking near the intersection of Cecil Street and Fitzgerald Avenue when he was shot by a person in a passing vehicle. The man then ran to a residence on Chautauqua Ave.

The man was taken to the hospital with what police said were non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200, or online at durhamcrimestoppers.org.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood