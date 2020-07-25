shooting

Man injured in overnight shooting at Wake Inn; Raleigh police investigating

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh police are investigating after a man was shot near Wake Inn overnight.

Authorities said it happened just before 2 a.m. at Wake Inn in the 3100 block of New Bern Avenue.

Police arrived to the scene and learned the victim had been driven away in a private car.

While police were conducting an investigation by the scene, a gunshot victim walked into WakeMed. It was determined he was the same victim from the Wake Inn shooting.

The victim was taken into surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for tips that help solve cases.
