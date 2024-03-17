Man is injured after an overnight vehicle crash in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man is injured after an overnight vehicle crash in Cumberland County.

Before midnight on Saturday, first responders responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of Elliott Farm Road and Johnson Farm Road in Fayetteville.

State Highway Patrol said when they arrived, they found a Chevrolet Silverado Truck buried in the woods. The driver was pinned inside the vehicle.

The 27-year-old driver was traveling on Elliott Farm Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign, troopers said.

The driver then drifted from the roadway and hit a ditch. This caused him to enter a wooded area and hit multiple trees.

Speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, troopers confirm.

ABC11 was told firefighters could get the driver out of the truck.

The driver was taken to Cape Fear Valley Hospital as a trauma patient. He has a femur fracture and other injuries.