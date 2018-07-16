Robeson County deputies respond to fatal work accident at Campbell Soup facility

MAXTON, N.C. --
A worker at the Campbell Soup facility in Maxton died over the weekend after police say a dumpster fell on top of him.

Officials say 59-year-old Alex Radford was attempting to dump a smaller dumpster into a larger dumpster at a loading dock when the smaller dumpster fell off the track of the forklift he was operating.


When he attempted to correct the issue, the dumpster fell on top of him and another worker.

Both were transported to a local hospital where Radford was pronounced dead.

The other worker is still being treated for injuries.

Police ruled it an accidental death.
