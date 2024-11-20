Man killed in Morrisville domestic disturbance call, suspect in custody

The cause of death has not been released.

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- One man is dead and a woman is in custody in connection to a domestic disturbance call in Morrisville.

Police say around 2 a.m. they responded to Athletic Lane and found Zachary Obrian Epps unresponsive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation found that Epps and the suspect, Destinee Unique Baugess, were in a relationship. They were visiting friends in Morrisville when Epps was stabbed at least once in the chest.

Charges are now pending against Baugess.

No other information has been released at this time.