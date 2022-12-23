1 person dead in shooting in Roxboro, suspect arrested

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police arrested a suspect in Roxboro after a man was found shot and killed Thursday night.

Roxboro police responded to calls about suspicious activity just after 5 p.m. in the 800 block of Lyle Street. Officers found Harold LeRoy Williams, 33, dead in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Roxboro Police and Person County Sheriff deputies arrested Keavon Royster, 45, for first degree murder several hours later.

According to Roxboro Police, phone calls from the public helped locate Royster.

Royster is being held in the Person County Jail under no bond.

Police are continuing to investigate at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Roxboro Police Tip Line at 336-322-6072.