Man killed while trying to cross Fayetteville Road in Garner

Northbound traffic on 401 in Garner near Steak and Shake is affected by @GarnerPolice investigation of a pedestrian death. Victim was hit by that car.

No NB travel on Fayetteville Road between Perdue and Mechanical Blvd for now. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/Ey5KNxDA8n — Anthony Wilson (@AnthonyABC11) August 20, 2018

US-401 Fayetteville Rd N/B: road blocked between Trade St and Wilmington St#abc11 pic.twitter.com/7CKjhBjqXU — Kim Deaner (@kimdeanerabc11) August 20, 2018

Garner police closed the northbound lanes of US 401 Monday morning after a man was hit and killed by a car.The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. on Fayetteville Road near Mechanical Boulevard.Officials have yet to identify the victim; however, they said he is a black male in his 60s.Police said he was trying to cross the street when he was hit.Drivers should find an alternate route.