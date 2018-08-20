Man killed while trying to cross Fayetteville Road in Garner

Police closed the northbound lanes of US 401 Monday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
Garner police closed the northbound lanes of US 401 Monday morning after a man was hit and killed by a car.

The incident happened before 6:30 a.m. on Fayetteville Road near Mechanical Boulevard.

Officials have yet to identify the victim; however, they said he is a black male in his 60s.



Police said he was trying to cross the street when he was hit.

Drivers should find an alternate route.


This is a developing story, check back for updates.
