Portuguese man o' war jellyfish are showing up along the North Carolina coast earlier than usual.Cape Lookout National Seashore has already reported its first man o' war sighting. Park officials said the jellyfish don't usually arrive in the area until later in the year.However, south winds have been blowing steadily for the past week, and experts said those winds have brought the jellyfish here early.Officials said anyone with a beach trip planned soon should be aware of the Portuguese man o' war sightings. If you spot them, be sure to give them plenty of room to avoid getting stung.