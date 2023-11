Man charged with pointing gun at child in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man has been charged in Raleigh with pointing a gun at a child on Halloween.

At 7:15 p.m., Raleigh police responded to a reported assault by pointing a gun on Royal Adelaide Way.

Responding officers found the suspect, Daniel Graham, 43, and placed him into custody.

Daniel Graham is now facing charges.

He has been charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault by pointing a gun and misdemeanor assault on a child under the age of 12.

Police have not said why they believe Graham pointed the gun.