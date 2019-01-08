Man seriously injured in shooting at Raleigh apartment parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Raleigh police are trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting a man at The Oaks Apartments early Tuesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting a man at The Oaks Apartments early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Water Oak Drive just before 12:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the complex.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

They said his injuries are serious and could be life-threatening.



A car with bullet holes was found near the scene. Police told ABC11 that it's part of the investigation; however, they're still not sure how it's connected.

Officials do have a person of interest in the case; no arrests have been made.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingman injuredman shotraleigh newsraleigh policeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Snow this weekend: Why did the snow icon on my weather app move
Man accused of kidnapping, killing Hania Aguilar due in court
Residents angry as Wake commissioners OK sale of Crooked Creek land
Paraplegic passenger says he had to scoot down plane aisle on bottom
'Shame!' Parents, alumni blast Granville County school consolidation decision
Woman whose car was shot up in drive-by at Durham Cook Out speaks to ABC11
Apex man accused of flashing teen outside Wake County shopping center
Fayetteville teacher charged with assault on 10-year-old student
Show More
Judge rules Pittsboro child-murder case can go to trial
﻿Former Bragg soldier has Purple Heart, Bronze Star and now $200K lottery prize
Frontier Airlines adds 8 new destinations coming out of RDU
What's the future of Dorothea Dix Park? Here's what it might look like
'We are in no way responsible for this' Raleigh mayor says of Bird increase
More News