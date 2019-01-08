RALEIGH (WTVD) --Raleigh police are trying to find the suspect responsible for shooting a man at The Oaks Apartments early Tuesday morning.
Officers were called to the 4000 block of Water Oak Drive just before 12:30 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found that a man had been shot in the parking lot of the complex.
They said his injuries are serious and could be life-threatening.
.@raleighpolice are still investigating at the Oaks apartments in NE Raleigh. A man was shot in the parking lot. Police say he has SERIOUS injuries that could be life threatening. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/MviKvg7tR2— Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) January 8, 2019
A car with bullet holes was found near the scene. Police told ABC11 that it's part of the investigation; however, they're still not sure how it's connected.
Officials do have a person of interest in the case; no arrests have been made.