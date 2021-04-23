Man shot and killed inside Fayetteville home

Man shot and killed inside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot and killed in Fayetteville late Thursday night.

It happened inside a home on Newark Avenue.

When first responders arrived, the man was severely injured but alive. They tried to save his life, but they were unable to do so.

There was another man inside the home when first responders arrived. That man is being questioned about the shooting.

Fayetteville Police Department have not yet said if that man is a suspect in the case. The department has also not released the identity of the victim.
