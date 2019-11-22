Vehicle towing prompts fight, shooting at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A confrontation between a vehicle owner and a tow truck driver turned ugly at a Durham apartment complex on Friday morning.Durham police say a tow truck driver was trying to tow a vehicle around 4:15 at Duke Manor Apartments on Lasalle Street.The vehicle owner, a man, approached the tow truck operator and a fight ensued. The tow truck operator shot the vehicle owner once, according to police.The tow truck operator then called 911 from the parking lot.ABC11 crews saw the vehicle owner conscious and alert before being taken to the hospital. Police don't know his condition.It's not known if the vehicle was being repossessed or illegally parked.