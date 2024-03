Man hospitalized after overnight shooting in Harnett County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot overnight in Harnett County.

Before 11 p.m., police officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of 2nd Street in Erwin.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh as a trauma patient.

Police say this is an isolated incident.