Man shot in leg at Raleigh home

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is recovering after being shot in a Raleigh home on Tuesday morning.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
A man is recovering after being shot in a Raleigh home on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near Joe Louis Avenue.

Officials have not released many details; however, they did say a man was shot in the leg and another was injured after being hit by glass.


Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The department said it's working on a suspect.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingraleigh policeraleigh newscrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Timing out the snow: When flakes will fall in the Raleigh area
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
Orange County Schools admits to 'racial intolerance,' passes equity policy
'Dirtbags' on notice after police officers shot in Houston
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs in Raleigh
Free parking in downtown Fayetteville may be going away
Investigation underway into actions of Rocky Mount city manager
4 officers wounded, 1 injured in shooting in SE Houston
Show More
Woman says Raleigh Burger King employee raped her in bathroom stall
I-Team: Raleigh real estate rising, but so is homeless population
Parents: Deadline for Wake magnet school applications fast approaching
Franklin County 18-year-old facing double homicide, arson charges
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
More News