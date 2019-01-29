Man shot in leg at Raleigh home

.@raleighpolice are investigating a shooting near Joe Louis Ave and Merrywood Drive. One person has been shot in the leg and transported to Wakemed. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/EtMaCxevw1 — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) January 29, 2019

A man is recovering after being shot in a Raleigh home on Tuesday morning.The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. near Joe Louis Avenue.Officials have not released many details; however, they did say a man was shot in the leg and another was injured after being hit by glass.Both men sustained non-life-threatening injuries.The department said it's working on a suspect.