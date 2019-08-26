Man shot in north Raleigh, police say

Man shot in North Raleigh. @raleighpolice on scene at 6155 Neuse Wood Drive. I’m working to get more details. This is a townhome community. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/Ec07c0KSQN— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 26, 2019
The shooting happened off Neuse Wood Drive around 8 p.m.
Police are looking for two suspects.
What I know from @raleighpolice:— Tim Pulliam (@TimABC11) August 26, 2019
Man shot.
Two suspects.
Description vague.
Victim taken to @WakeMed.
His injury is not life threatening.
Shooting happened outside 6153 Neuse Wood Drive, North #Raleigh.
One adult was inside the home.
Call came in around 7:53p.
Motive unknown. pic.twitter.com/6UeZl3Zyb3
The victim had gunshot wounds and was transported to WakeMed with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story, check back to details