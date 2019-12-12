Man shot, killed in front yard of Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man died after being shot in the front yard of a Fayetteville home.It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday on Furnish Drive.Fayetteville Police Department said a large group of people were gathered outside the home before the incident. Investigators believe some of those people got into an argument, which resulted in gunfire.First responders took the shooting victim to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but he did not survive.His name has not been released.Anyone with information about the shooting should call Fayetteville/Cumberland County Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.