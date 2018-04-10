Man shot multiple times in Southeast Raleigh

A man was shot multiple times in Southeast Raleigh Tuesday afternoon.The shooting happened in the area of Savannah Drive.Police said the 48-year-old man was shot multiple times in the legs and torso.He was taken to WakeMed in critical condition.Police said the shooting was not a random act.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation of the incident is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.