Man shot outside Fox 5 TV station WTTG in Washington, DC

EMBED </>More Videos

Man shot outside TV station in Washington, DC. Watch this report from Action News at 4:30pm on October 22, 2018.

WASHINGTON, D.C. --
A suspected intruder was shot while trying to gain entry to a news station in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon, according to the station.

Fox 5 DC reports that the suspect was trying to get into their office in Friendship Heights when the incident took place.

A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that the suspect who was shot was known to law enforcement authorities and is believed to have a history of mental illness. D.C. police are investigating the incident and exactly what led the officer to discharge his weapon.

Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 3:15 p.m. call and an ambulance was on the scene at 3:20 p.m.

The suspect has not been identified publicly.

Fox 5 reports that the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldshooting
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Fort Bragg soldier accused of kidnapping, raping 12-year-old girl
Rae Carruth released from prison 19 years after girlfriend's murder
LGBT leaders furious over reported federal plan targeting transgender people
NC man accused of decapitating mom apologizes in court
Keith Urban serenades dying fan in private concert
Female lion kills longtime mate at Indianapolis Zoo
Police officer shoots, kills man in Beaufort County
18-year-old suspect in Georgia officer's death shot and killed
Show More
Hurricane Willa becomes Category 5 storm off Mexico
Who is Rae Carruth? Ex-NFL player released from prison Monday
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
Flu vaccine maker Seqirus expanding in Wake County
Migrant caravan swells to 5,000 while advancing toward US
More News