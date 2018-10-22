WASHINGTON, D.C. --A suspected intruder was shot while trying to gain entry to a news station in Washington D.C. Monday afternoon, according to the station.
Fox 5 DC reports that the suspect was trying to get into their office in Friendship Heights when the incident took place.
A source familiar with the matter told ABC News that the suspect who was shot was known to law enforcement authorities and is believed to have a history of mental illness. D.C. police are investigating the incident and exactly what led the officer to discharge his weapon.
Washington D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to a 3:15 p.m. call and an ambulance was on the scene at 3:20 p.m.
The suspect has not been identified publicly.
Fox 5 reports that the suspect was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.