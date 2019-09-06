Man shot while pumping gas at Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina

FUQUAY-VARINA, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was shot while pumping gas at a Sheetz in Fuquay-Varina.Fuquay-Varina Police Department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. at the Sheetz located on North Main Street near Highway 55.Two men went up the victim and demanded he give them the keys to his vehicle. He refused, so the men shot him.The shooters got into a dark colored Nissan truck driven by a woman.A witness actually followed the shooters, but that witness was shot at near Judd Parkway and Stewart Street.The man who was shot did not have life-threatening injuries.Police ask you to call 919-552-3191 if you have any information about what happened or who is responsible.