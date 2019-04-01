Man steals expensive bras from home during open house, police say

After the event, the homeowner noticed many of her expensive undergarments were missing and turned surveillance video over to police.
4 suspects steal $6,000 worth of bras in Victoria's Secret lingerie heist
The video showed the real estate agent actually leaving the man alone inside the home.
The man then walked out of the camera's view, and when he came back, police said he had stuffed five bras under his shirt.
The San Mateo Police Department is hoping someone will know who the man is, and help them solve the case.