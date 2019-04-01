Crime & Safety

Man steals expensive bras from home during open house, police say

SAN MATEO, Calif. -- Police are looking for a man who stole expensive bras from a home in San Mateo, California, during an open house.

After the event, the homeowner noticed many of her expensive undergarments were missing and turned surveillance video over to police.

The video showed the real estate agent actually leaving the man alone inside the home.

The man then walked out of the camera's view, and when he came back, police said he had stuffed five bras under his shirt.

The San Mateo Police Department is hoping someone will know who the man is, and help them solve the case.
