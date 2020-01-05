KNIGHTDALE, N.C. -- A man has been taken into custody following a barricade situation in Knightdale Sunday afternoon.
According to Knightdale police, the man barricaded himself inside a home in the Widewaters neighborhood in the 100 block Tallula Lanes
Officers made entry to apprehend him for an outstanding warrant but he threatened to have a gun.
The area was isolated but ABC11 crews saw the man being taken into custody around 2 p.m.
Man taken into custody after barricading himself in Knightdale home
