Fayetteville man turns himself in after March deadly shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in a Fayetteville homicide turned himself in Tuesday in connection with the death of Domingo Cook.
Andre Roye was charged with voluntary manslaughter and issued a $250,000 secured bond.
Cook died from a shooting at Day and Nite Food Mart on Murchison Road around 12:15 a.m. on March 27, according to police. Cook, 49, died from his injuries at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Earlier in April, police said they were searching for two men they believed had information on a 2006 Hyundai Tuscan found at the scene of the shooting: Carl Donatello Roye, 26 and Andre Roye.
