Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte Lowe's home improvement store reopened Wednesday, a day after a man was stabbed inside the store.

Justin Campbell, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack at the store on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road around 11:30 a.m., WSOC reported.

Police said he pulled out a saw used for cutting drywall and stabbed the victim at least a dozen times near his head and neck.

Witnesses described Campbell as an aggressive panhandler who started asking the shopper for money and then stabbed the victim after an argument inside the store.

The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
charlottencattackloweshomelessattempted murderpanhandlingshoppingstabbing
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Investigation underway after body found in Orange County yard
Deputies identify suspect in deadly Johnston County store robbery
North Carolina's HBCUs at risk of losing federal funding
Driver flees from Wake County traffic stop, leaves small child behind
Raleigh mayor-elect says affordable housing is a priority
Durham road reopens after hazmat incident
Teacher, student injured in barn collapse at Princeton High School
Show More
Durham man will run to the lowest, highest points on all continents
'He was very dear to us:' Family seeks answers in 2005 Fayetteville murder
Morrisville dance team takes second-place at world competition
Huge response after story airs about 8-year-old who needs kidney
Man had 6 human trafficking victims at NC traffic stop: Highway Patrol
More TOP STORIES News