Man with saw stabs Lowe's shopper a dozen times, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Charlotte Lowe's home improvement store reopened Wednesday, a day after a man was stabbed inside the store.
Justin Campbell, 24, is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the attack at the store on South Tryon Street near Arrowood Road around 11:30 a.m., WSOC reported.
Police said he pulled out a saw used for cutting drywall and stabbed the victim at least a dozen times near his head and neck.
Witnesses described Campbell as an aggressive panhandler who started asking the shopper for money and then stabbed the victim after an argument inside the store.
The victim was hospitalized with serious injuries.
