Man's missing dentures were found stuck in his throat 8 days after surgery

It might be best to remove your dentures before surgery - or it's possible you could swallow them.

That's what happened to a 72-year-old British man.

In a case report published by the British Medical Journal on Monday, the man had a minor surgery to remove a lump in his abdominal wall.

He returned to the hospital six days later to complain of blood in his mouth and difficulties breathing and swallowing.

Doctors were unable to diagnose the problem at first, and the man was sent home with a prescription for mouthwash, antibiotics and steroids.

The man returned two days later with worsening symptoms and was admitted to the hospital.

Doctors then found his dentures lying across his vocal cords.

The man was rushed into surgery and remained in the hospital for another six days.

He suffered complications over the following month, but eventually made a full recovery.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dental implantssurgeryu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon in central NC
Blue-green algae tested in Cary lake not toxic, officials say
Xerox creating 600 jobs in Cary
Historic Durham country store free to anyone willing to move it
1 arrested after Raleigh Capital Bank robbery
Canada manhunt suspects died by suicide, officials say
The 411: 4 headlines to get you through Tuesday, August 13
Show More
Durham girl, 3, sells lemonade, buys supplies for moms in need
2 Charlotte children located after being abducted by father
Drive Shack in Raleigh will open August 23
Fortnite world champ 'swatted' at Pennsylvania home
Officer killed in California highway shootout
More TOP STORIES News