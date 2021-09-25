Society

'More than hair': Fayetteville stylist uses talents to help those fighting cancer

EMBED <>More Videos

'More than hair': Fayetteville stylist helps those fighting cancer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- As the International Folk Festival gets underway this weekend in Fayetteville, a hairstylist will be putting his celebration of art on full display to help those battling cancer and other ailments.

For Marcus Doss, styling hair isn't just a passion, it is his art.

"I started doing hair when I was 10 years old," Doss said. "just always wanted to play with hair."

Nearly three decades and multiple salons later, Doss is still putting his signature style on the hair scene with lifelong clients he considers family,

"I have been his client for a lifetime and his model as he would say," said Lakisha Wylie.

Wylie has been a client and friend to Doss for nearly 20 years. Both have been there for one another in good times and bad.

"I got diagnosed about three-and-a-half months after I had my babies and after my second dose of chemo, my hair all completely fell out," Wylie said.

Doss wanted to help after his friend's breast cancer diagnosis, and he decided to use his talent and gifts to help Wylie and other clients regain their confidence.

Doss became certified in non-surgical hair replacement, which he performs for women and men who are battling cancer and other diseases such as alopecia and lupus.

He even works with the VA to help veterans get the service at no cost.

"You got to think if you are a woman, and you have long beautiful hair and something happens, and it's just gone in a few days ... I had people and veteran who wouldn't come out of the house," Doss said.

This Saturday, as Doss and his team are putting on his eighth annual hair show titled "The Exotic Hair Odyssey," he said he wants people to see his art for more than just something pleasing to the eye but something that changes lives.

"It's not just hair," Doss said. "It's more than hair, It's really a great feeling. I am really, really grateful."

The Exotic Hair Odyssey will be taking place at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cross Creek Linear Park in Fayetteville.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfayettevillehaircancerfeel goodfundraiserhairstyles
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
'He ghosted us:' Unlicensed contractor scams another homeowner
There's a mismatch between job seekers and open positions
'An amazing mom:' Friends mourn Apex teacher who died from COVID-19
Duke apartment residents warned about flooring, structural issues
LATEST: 1/3 of state employees ordered to be vaccinated are not
'This is life-changing': Moore Co. man struggles with long-haul COVID
Show More
Authorities identify gunman who shot 15, killing 1, at TN Kroger
Residents push to change name of Raleigh's Cameron Park community
NCDOT sues Raleigh in effort to seize land for 540 project
Raleigh apartment residents frustrated after 4th fire in a month
After controversy, Durham School of the Arts names new principal
More TOP STORIES News