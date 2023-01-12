Funeral planned for Raleigh Hall of Famer who dedicated her life to helping children

"I look at a situation and I know it should not be, so I do what it takes to change it," she is credited with saying.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Hall of Famer Margaret Rose Murray will be buried Friday.

Murray was a pillar in the community for years; she died Tuesday.

Her dedication to education can be seen in her own resume. She grew up in Baltimore and earned an associated degree in 1955. She then completed the early childhood education certificate program at NC State in 1982 and earned her master's in African-American studies from Virginia Theological University in 1997. Not finished with her education, she earned an associate's degree in early childhood education from Wake Technical Community College in 2000.

Murray and her husband founded the Vital Link Private School in Raleigh. In 1958, when the couple moved to Raleigh, they learned the city did not have sufficient preschool education for African-American children.

Murray also dedicated her life to encouraging Raleigh and Wake County leaders to be more inclusive of all citizens.

She was also instrumental in creating the Business Building Society of Wake County, a non-profit organization promoting development and patronage of African-American-owned businesses.