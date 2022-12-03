18 Marines become U.S. citizens in ceremony aboard USS North Carolina

Eighteen Marines became United States citizens in a naturalization ceremony on board the USS North Carolina in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was a special moment Friday on board the USS North Carolina in Wilmington.

Eighteen Marines became United States citizens in a naturalization ceremony.

This is the largest number of Marines from one infantry battalion to be naturalized.

"Today was a great chance to recognize a significant event in the lives of these young Marines," said Lt. Col. William Kerrigan, Commanding Officer. "They have already raised their hands and committed to defending this nation, without even being U.S. citizens. Now that they have earned their citizenship, I'm excited to see where it takes them."

They are from 14 different countries and five continents.

The 18 Marines are from 1st Battalion, 8th Marines, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division based at Camp Lejeune.