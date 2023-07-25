3 Marines found dead in car in eastern North Carolina about an hour from Camp Lejeune

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WTVD) -- Three Marines were found dead in a car in Hampstead, North Carolina, about an hour away from Camp Lejeune.

The Marines' bodies were found around 9 a.m. Sunday, July 23 in the parking lot of a gas station. Their identities were released Tuesday.

Lance Corporal Tanner J. Kaltenberg, 19, from Madison, Wisconsin

Lance Corporal Merax C. Dockery, 23, from Pottawatomie, Oklahoma

Lance Corporal Ivan R. Garcia, 23, from Naples, Florida

"My deepest sympathy and condolences are extended to the family, friends, and colleagues of Lance Cpl. Kaltenberg, Lance Cpl. Dockery and Lance Cpl. Garcia," said Brig. Gen. Michael E. McWilliams, commanding general of 2nd Marine Logistics Group. "Our focus is providing the necessary resources and support to those impacted by their tragic loss as they navigate this extremely difficult time."

Circumstances surrounding the deaths of the Marines remain under investigation by the Pender County Sheriff's Department.

"There's nothing to believe it to be foul play or anything," Sgt. Chester Ward told Port City Daily. "We're waiting for an autopsy report, but we have an idea of probably what happened."

Ward went on to say no drugs were found in the Marines' vehicle. He declined to answer if any weapons were found.