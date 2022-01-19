At least 2 Marines killed in rollover wreck near Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two Marines were killed Wednesday after a crash involving a military vehicle near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.The North Carolina Highway Patrol said two other Marines were airlifted to a hospital.There were 19 Marines on board a military transport truck. Troopers said the driver lost control while making a turn onto Highway 17 in Onslow County and overturned, ejecting the Marines out of the back of the vehicle.The Highway Patrol is investigating.