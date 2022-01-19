At least 2 Marines killed in rollover wreck near Camp Lejeune

EMBED <>More Videos

At least 2 Marines killed in rollover wreck near Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WTVD) -- At least two Marines were killed Wednesday after a crash involving a military vehicle near Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said two other Marines were airlifted to a hospital.

There were 19 Marines on board a military transport truck. Troopers said the driver lost control while making a turn onto Highway 17 in Onslow County and overturned, ejecting the Marines out of the back of the vehicle.

The Highway Patrol is investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nctroops killedcamp lejeunefatal crashmilitarymarines
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Snow, sleet, freezing rain expected again this week
Daniel Turcios shot 5 times after crash on I-440, RPD reports
Victim in fatal I-85 crash was just 3 months old
Earnhardt Jr. to be inducted into NASCAR Hall of Fame
Raleigh man feels lucky to be alive after bullet found above his bed
2-year-old accidentally shot himself in Harnett County
Biden, 1 year in, says nation weary from COVID but in a better place
Show More
LATEST: NC COVID-19 metrics continue to set record highs
USPS free COVID tests begin, but doubts persist
French actor Gaspard Ulliel dies after ski accident
Cracker Barrel to pay $9.4M after man was served glass with chemical
New York AG says Trump's company misled banks, tax officials
More TOP STORIES News