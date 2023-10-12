Lt. Governor Mark Robinson holding event in Gov. Roy Cooper's absence

Governor Roy Cooper is traveling to Japan right now to lead the North Carolina delegation at an economic summit in Tokyo.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Governor Roy Cooper is traveling to Japan right now to lead the North Carolina delegation at an economic summit in Tokyo.

Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson announced he'll have a special event today while he serves as acting governor during Cooper's absence.

Robinson, who's in the race to succeed Cooper as governor has yet to say what the event is about.

A spokesperson for Cooper said in a statement, in part, "This stunt by the lieutenant governor and attempt to undermine our state's democracy is harmful to North Carolina's reputation is a reason he should never be trusted with real responsibility."

The event is happening in the auditorium at the legislative building in Raleigh.